Brian Wayne Moore (February 18, 1947 – November 1, 2018)

MISSOULA, MT — Dad. Vietnam Veteran. Partner. Musician. Grandpa. Inventor. Beatnik. Brother. Eccentric. Genius. Son. Guitar Player. Bicyclist. Model Rocket Builder. Learned. Cigarette Roller. Car Guy. Science Experimenter. Journalist. Uncle. Funnyman. Banned Book Reader. Record Collector. Kite Flyer. Fast Driver. Union Brother. Light Sculpture Enthusiast. Kona Coffee Lover. Wizard Chef. Folkie. Caption Writer. Rainbow Maker. Full-fledged member of the Tonkin Gulf Yacht Club.

Brian W. Moore died unexpectedly following a brief illness in Missoula, Montana on November 1, 2018 at the age of 71.

Brian is survived by his daughter, Dianna Kintzler, former partner, Bobbie Vaughn, two stepdaughters, Carma Moore and Amber Fromm, two granddaughters and seven grandkids, his sister, Maryjean Bailey, and his brother Glenn Moore.

He is preceded in death by his parents and one stepson, Erik Fromm.

A graveside service with Military Honors is scheduled for 2 p.m., Friday, May 31, 2019 at The Western Montana State Veterans Cemetery, 1911 Tower Street in Missoula, MT.

Inurnment will follow. All are welcome to attend. Flowers and condolences may be sent to 218 Jackson Peak Drive, Kalispell, MT 59901.