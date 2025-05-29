Bridge Work Begins at the End of the Week

GREEN RIVER — The Wyoming Department of Transportation and contract crews from DeBernardi Construction Company Inc. will start the district-wide bridge rehabilitation project beginning with the bridge over the railroad at mile marker 82 on Wyoming State Highway 374 near the La Barge Interchange west of Green River.

Traffic will be reduced to one alternating lane over the bridge with a temporary signal starting Friday, May 30. There will be full stop delays up to 15 minutes long through the project area. Work is scheduled to be completed at the end of July. Work includes structure rehabilitation, asphalt paving, guardrail, and concrete paving work at various locations in southwest Wyoming.

WYDOT reminds drivers to slow down in work zones, be alert and cautious of roadside workers, and to obey all traffic control devices. Unpredictable weather and other variables may necessitate last-minute changes to the plans, and work hours may vary.