Bridger Avenue House Fire Kills 5 Pets

Emergency responders closed off a portion of Bridger Avenue Saturday afternoon while fighting a fire at 405 Bridger Avenue. SweetwaterNOW photo by David Martin.

ROCK SPRINGS — Firefighters were called to a house fire on Bridger Avenue Saturday afternoon that claimed the lives of four cats and a dog.

Firefighters responded to 405 Bridger Avenue at around 2 p.m., with crews from both the Rock Springs Fire Department and Sweetwater County Fire District No. 1 arriving at the residence. Witnesses told SweetwaterNOW smoke could be seen coming from the home, though the fire was contained to the house’s interior. 

As of the publication of this post, firefighters had extinguished the fire and were still working inside the home and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. Other injuries or deaths aside from the five pets were not reported as of the publication of this post. 

SweetwaterNOW will follow up when more information is available.

