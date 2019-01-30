Bridger Coal Co. Hiring General Maintenance Supervisor

Bridger Coal Company, a subsidiary of PacifiCorp (part of the MidAmerican Energy Holding Company) is seeking an experienced general maintenance supervisor for its surface coal mine located in Southwest Wyoming.
General Purpose
Supervises a location or segment of a larger department. Implements business objectives, strategies, and plans and manages daily work functions. Responsible for selecting, coaching, and developing employees. Implements and supports company programs and policies. Specifically, this position provides general maintenance supervision, and directs maintenance and repair activities associated with the operation of a surface mine.
Requirements
- High school diploma or equivalent.
- A minimum of five years of progressive maintenance experience in mine operations and/or engineering or the equivalent combination of education and experience.
- Working knowledge of surface mining/maintenance methods, operations and procedures.
- Mine Foreman certification.
- Strong technical and working knowledge related to haulage trucks, dozers, scrapers, motor graders, loaders, draglines and large drills.
- MSHA electrical certification (preferred).
- Leadership and teamwork skills to develop and promote cooperative working relationships with all other shifts and among departments.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to manage and motivate employees and work collaboratively with other departments.
- Great sense of accountability and an ability to teach and hold others to that standard.
- Knowledge of company’s strategic plan, objectives for maintenance department (surface), as well as company policies, procedures, and practices and applicable federal, state and local government laws and regulations.
- Ability to make task lists, prioritize and utilize management resources to effectively assign and implement action plans for achieving objectives.
- Basic computer skills including e-mail and word processing.
Bridger Coal Company regards the safety and health of its employees to be a value that will not be compromised. As such, this position requires a strong commitment to health and safety.
Bridger Coal Company offers a competitive base salary, incentive plan and comprehensive benefit package, including medical, dental, vision and life insurance; 401(k) plan with company match; relocation, paid holidays/vacations; and a comprehensive safety program.
To Apply
For additional information and to apply online, please see our website
PacifiCorp is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity in the workplace.
