Bridger Coal Co. Hiring Mid to Senior-level Mine Engineer

Position Requirements

This position requires effective verbal and written communication skills and ability to work with employees to execute mine plans and designs.

Initial job responsibilities will primarily be the underground mine operation; however, this position has the potential to transfer to the surface mine operations.

The surface mine operations include all phases of surface coal mining and multi-faceted reclamation activities utilizing draglines, mobile equipment and dozers.

Bachelor’s degree in Engineering is required (Mining or Civil Engineering is preferred).

The ideal candidate will have experience with both underground and surface mine engineering.

Must be fluent with spreadsheets, databases, and AutoCAD.

Three or more years of mining experience is required.

Wyoming professional engineering license or the ability to obtain within one year is preferred.

Bridger Coal Company regards the safety and health of its employees to be a value that will not be compromised.

As such, this position requires a strong commitment to health and safety.