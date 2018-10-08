Bridger Coal Co. Hiring Mid to Senior-level Mine Engineer

Bridger Coal Company, a subsidiary of PacifiCorp (part of the MidAmerican Energy Holding Company) is seeking an experienced Mine Engineer for its underground coal mine located in Southwest Wyoming.
Summary
This position provides technical engineering support to the underground mining operation at Bridger Coal Company; including all phases of longwall panel and continuous miner development design, ventilation, seal and roof control design, forecasting and budgeting, and surveyor supervision and oversight.
Other Responsibilities
Other responsibilities include:
- Engineering Reports
- Project Management
- Request for Proposals
- Equipment Acquisition
- Capital Investment Cost Tracking
- Planning
- Conveyor Scale and Ash Analyzer Calibration
Position Requirements
- This position requires effective verbal and written communication skills and ability to work with employees to execute mine plans and designs.
- Initial job responsibilities will primarily be the underground mine operation; however, this position has the potential to transfer to the surface mine operations.
- The surface mine operations include all phases of surface coal mining and multi-faceted reclamation activities utilizing draglines, mobile equipment and dozers.
- Bachelor’s degree in Engineering is required (Mining or Civil Engineering is preferred).
- The ideal candidate will have experience with both underground and surface mine engineering.
- Must be fluent with spreadsheets, databases, and AutoCAD.
- Three or more years of mining experience is required.
- Wyoming professional engineering license or the ability to obtain within one year is preferred.
Bridger Coal Company regards the safety and health of its employees to be a value that will not be compromised.
As such, this position requires a strong commitment to health and safety.
Bridger Coal Company offers a competitive base salary, incentive plan and comprehensive benefit package, including medical, dental, vision and life insurance; 401(k) plan with company match; relocation, paid holidays/vacations; and a comprehensive safety program.
To Apply
For additional information and to apply online, please see our website
PacifiCorp is an equal opportunity employer that values diversity in the workplace.
