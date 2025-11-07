Bridger Drive Construction Crews Begin Asphalt Paving Next Week

GREEN RIVER — Road construction crews on Bridger Drive are scheduled to begin asphalt paving on Monday, Nov. 10, with work expected to take several days to complete.

Once paving is finished, crews will move on to sidewalk construction and manhole adjustments. Some portions of the road may reopen after paving, but openings will vary day by day, according to the City of Green River Engineering Division.

An additional two weeks of work is anticipated to complete the concrete sidewalks, though that timeline may change depending on weather and conditions.

Please avoid the construction area, follow all traffic control devices, and avoid driving through the construction zone until all barricades and other traffic control devices have been removed and the road is open to traffic. Driving through the construction zone before the road is open to traffic is unsafe for you and the construction crews and can lead to unnecessary delays.

The Smith’s/Bomgaars commercial lot will be accessible via the W. Teton access only. Through traffic will need to plan alternate routes.