Bridger Glen Healy (April 4, 2013 - September 14, 2025).

Bridger Glen Healy, beloved son, brother, nephew, grandson, and friend, passed away on Sept. 14, 2025, at the age of 12. Though his time here was far too short, he leaves behind a legacy of love, laughter, and cherished memories.

Bridger was born on April 4, 2013, in Price, Utah, to Dustin and Bailey Healy. He grew up in Orangeville, Utah, where he gained many close friends, and in recent years made his home in Rock Springs.

Born with flaming red hair, he carried that fire with his personality and positive attitude in every situation. With a bright spirit and the biggest heart, Bridger brought warmth and joy wherever he went. He had many passions in life, he loved hunting, fishing, camping, playing card games with family, playing football and baseball, and spending time outdoors. At home, he enjoyed Xbox, airsoft battles, and Nerf gun wars, always ready for fun and adventure with his family and friends.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

More than anything, Bridger loved his family. Proudly known as the “best big brother,” he lovingly looked after his siblings, Nayvee, Lexee, and Luke. Affectionately called “The Big Ginge”, “Bridgee the Gingee”, “Buzz,” “Bridge,” “B,” “Brother,” or “Bridgett,” he filled his home with love, laughter, and a presence that will be deeply missed.

Bridger’s playful spirit, sense of humor, and kind heart will be forever remembered by his parents, Bailey and Dustin Healy (Rock Springs); his siblings, Nayvee, Lexee, and Luke; and his grandparents, Lori and Terry Kay (Huntington, Utah), Kellee Healy (Emery, Utah), and Todd and Heidi Healy (Ferron, Utah). He is also survived by a wide circle of extended family and friends who loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, lovingly known as Mema, who was there to embrace him as he passed through the veil into his eternal rest.

His memory will live on in family game nights, on the ball field, during fishing trips, and in the countless lives touched by his big heart.

Bridger will always be remembered for his love of family, his fun-loving nature, and the light he brought to every day.

I love you to finity and beyond! – Bridger Glen Healy

A public viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Sept. 19, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs.

A viewing will also be held from 5-7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 21, at Millers Landing, 123 N Main St, Huntington, Utah.

Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m., Monday, Sept. 22, at the Huntington Stake Center, 240 North Main Street, Huntington, Utah. A viewing will be held one hour before services.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Orangeville Cemetery, Orangeville, Utah.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com and www.mitchellfuneralhome.net.