Bridger Valley Basketball Teams Open Conference Basketball

BRIDGER VALLEY – The Mountain View Buffalos and Lyman Eagles open conference basketball this week with Lyman hosting Pinedale and Mountain View heading to Lander Valley.

Lyman and Pinedale tip off Thursday at 5:30 p.m. The Eagles are 3-6 and the Lady Eagles are 5-4 overall this season. The Wranglers are 5-4 while the Lady Wranglers have dominated this season with a 8-2 record.

The key matchup Thursday will be the Lady Eagles’ defense against Elyn Bowers from Pinedale. Bowers averages 22.5 points per game and as a junior has already hit 1,000 career points. The Lady Eagles’ defense is holding opposing offenses to 45.7 points per game allowing just 9.4 three-pointers per game, which is fifth-best in the state.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Mountain View and Lander tip off Friday at 5:30 p.m. The Buffalos are 2-8. The Lady Buffalos are one of the top teams in the state at 10-1. The Lander Valley Tigers are 2-7 with the Lady Tigers going 5-4. The Buffalos and Tigers are very comparable teams with Mountain View sitting at 12th in the state in scoring at 47.5 and Lander right behind them with their boys scoring 47.2.

All Bridger Valley games will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. You can listen on 92.1 KFRZ and free live HD video will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.