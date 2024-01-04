Bridger Valley Girls Basketball Teams Close Tournament Play at Rawlins

RAWLINS – The Mountain View Lady Buffalos and Lyman Lady Eagles will close this season’s tournament play this weekend in Rawlins for the 3A Girls Winter Classic. The tournament will start Friday and end Saturday.

On Friday, the Lady Buffalos will face Thermopolis at 5:30 p.m. with the Lyman Girls facing Rawlins immediately after at 7 p.m.

For the Saturday games, Mountain View will play Worland at 9:30 a.m. and Rawlins at 6:30 p.m. Lyman will play Thermopolis at 12:30 and then Buffalo at 5 p.m.

All Bridger Valley games will be broadcast and live-streamed on TRN Media. You can listen on 92.1 KFRZ and free live HD video will be live-streamed on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and on YouTube at TRN Sports.