Bridger Valley Girls Basketball Teams Head To State

BRIDGER VALLEY – The Mountain View Lady Buffalos and the Lyman Lady Eagles are heading to the State Basketball Championship Tournament in Casper.

The two teams play back-to-back tomorrow and have a chance to play each other in the semi-finals Friday if they win Thursday. The Lady Buffalos play Torrington at 9 a.m. tomorrow and Lyman plays Douglas, the defending state champion, immediately after at 10:30 a.m. If both teams win, they play each other at 4:30 p.m. at the semi-finals Friday.

TRN Media will be broadcasting the Bridger Valley games this week as well as providing audio-only live streams. You can listen to the game on 92.1 FM KFRZ. You can listen to the audio-only live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Before the state tournament, we talked to Lyman Lady Eagles head coach Jason Hansen and Mountain View’s girls coach, Jessica Moretti. Moretti talked about how she felt the team did last week at regionals where they came in second place.

I thought the girls played some great games this weekend, we did so many good things. I’m looking forward to the opportunity of having another chance to refine some of our game situations and get back out on the court and compete again this weekend! – Jessica Moretti

Hanson had similar statements to make as he spoke on the teams’ grit and fight they have shown throughout the year.