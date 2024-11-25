Bridger Valley Players Earn All-State and Player of the Year Honors

BRIDGER VALLEY — Bridger Valley’s football stars shone brightly this season, with six players earning spots on the prestigious All-State teams in Class 2A. Representing Lyman and Mountain View, these athletes demonstrated exceptional talent and were pivotal to their teams’ success.
Lyman Eagles
- Max Gregory: Gregory not only earned All-State honors but was also named Defensive Player of the Year in Class 2A, recognizing his dominance on the field. His ability to read plays, make critical tackles, and lead the Eagles’ defense was unmatched this season. He finished the year with 112 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and four sacks, which helped him lead Class 2A in defensive points per game with 27.2.
Mountain View Buffalos
- Justus Platts: Known for his playmaking abilities, the dual-threat quarterback earned Offensive Player of the Year along with his All-State nod. He led Class 2A in total yards with 2706 yards. He also had a total of 38 touchdowns with 19 in the air and 19 on the ground, each of which was second in 2A.
- Seamus Hamilton: A standout performer who contributed to Mountain View’s success with his relentless energy and consistency on both sides of the line. He was a standout offensive lineman and he led the Buffalos with three sacks and he had 14 tackles for loss to add to his production.
- Isac Linford: A key player whose versatility and leadership made him a vital part of the Buffalos’ game plan. On offense, he was top ten in 2A in receiving yards with 453 and five touchdowns. On the defensive end, he had four interceptions, six pass breakups, and three fumble recoveries, leading the team in all three stats
- Kolby Roitz: Roitz’s dedication and skill were evident in every game, finishing in the top ten in 2A in receiving with 525 yards and five touchdowns and he also finished in the top ten in defensive points per game with 16.6. He had 95 tackles, four for a loss, and three interceptions.
- Landon Solaas: A jack of all trades, Solaas finished with 38.7 yards per punt with a long of 58, pinning the opposition within the 20-yard line three times. He also had 23 touchbacks on his 54 kickoff attempts. On the defensive end of the ball, he was second on the team in defensive points with 14.4, including 15 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. On offense he had 127 yards, and he added over 100 yards in kick/punt return yards.