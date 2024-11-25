Bridger Valley Players Earn All-State and Player of the Year Honors

Justus Platts vs Green River for zero week. SweetwaterNOW photo by Stephanie Peterson

BRIDGER VALLEY — Bridger Valley’s football stars shone brightly this season, with six players earning spots on the prestigious All-State teams in Class 2A. Representing Lyman and Mountain View, these athletes demonstrated exceptional talent and were pivotal to their teams’ success.

Lyman Eagles

Max Gregory: Gregory not only earned All-State honors but was also named Defensive Player of the Year in Class 2A, recognizing his dominance on the field. His ability to read plays, make critical tackles, and lead the Eagles’ defense was unmatched this season. He finished the year with 112 tackles, 21 tackles for loss, and four sacks, which helped him lead Class 2A in defensive points per game with 27.2.

Mountain View Buffalos