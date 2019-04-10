Bridger Valley Schools Order “Soft Lockdown” After Reported Threat to Lyman Student

LYMAN — The Lyman Police Department received a report from Lyman High School about a threat to a juvenile male yesterday causing the school to be locked down for several hours yesterday.

According to a statement from Lyman Chief of Police Kathryn Adams, there was information that a suspect could possibly be at school.

Officers from the Lyman Police Department, the Mountain View Police Department, The Wyoming Highway Patrol and the Uinta County Sheriff Office responded to the Lyman High School. Principals of the Bridger Valley Schools made the decision to go into a “soft lockdown”.

Due to a collaborated effort of all departments, the suspect was located and taken into custody without incident. Schools were informed and resumed normal activity.

According to Adams, the suspect was apprehended off school property, and did not have any weapons upon arrest.

The Lyman Police Department would like to thank all law enforcement, the staff and students at Bridger Valley schools, as well as their parents for their assistance and cooperation.

“As the majority of the individuals involved are minors, pursuant to law and policy, no information leading to the identity of those involved will be released,” said Adams.