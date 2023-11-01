Bridger Valley Teams Head To State Volleyball

CASPER – The Mountain View and Lyman Volleyball teams are heading back to State. These two teams met in the State Championship match last year with the Lady Buffalos winning 3-2 with set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, and 17-15 in the final set. With Mountain View at the second seed and Lyman at the third seed, there is a chance we see a rematch within the coming week.

State Volleyball takes place at the Casper Events Center Nov. 2-4.

Here is a bracket of the 3A State Tournament provided by whsaa.org.