Bridger Valley Teams Head To State Volleyball

Bridger Valley Teams Head To State Volleyball

SweetwaterNOW photo, Stephanie Peterson

CASPER – The Mountain View and Lyman Volleyball teams are heading back to State. These two teams met in the State Championship match last year with the Lady Buffalos winning 3-2 with set scores of 20-25, 25-22, 17-25, 25-23, and 17-15 in the final set. With Mountain View at the second seed and Lyman at the third seed, there is a chance we see a rematch within the coming week.

State Volleyball takes place at the Casper Events Center Nov. 2-4.

Here is a bracket of the 3A State Tournament provided by whsaa.org.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Related Articles

Wyoming Hosts Colorado State for 115th Border War

Wyoming Hosts Colorado State for 115th Border War

Longtime RSHS Dance Coach Resigns

Longtime RSHS Dance Coach Resigns

Pokes in the Pros: Week 8

Pokes in the Pros: Week 8

Green River and Rock Springs Head to State Swimming This Week

Green River and Rock Springs Head to State Swimming This Week