Bridger Valley Teams Travel To Thermopolis For 3A West Regionals

THERMOPOLIS – The Mountain View Buffalos and the Lyman Eagles head up to Thermopolis for the 3A West Regional Tournament this week. Last year, the Lyman boys and girls as well as the Mountian View girls performed well at regionals and made state. The Lyman boys went on to finish as the runner-up at the state tournament while the Lady Eagles finished top-four at state.

The first game of regionals for the Bridger Valley teams is the Lyman girls facing Lovell at 10:30 a.m. Thursday and then the Lyman boys play Powell right after at noon. For the Mountain View teams, the girls play the hosting Thermopolis Lady Bobcats at 5:30 p.m. Thursday while the boys play Lovell at 8:30 p.m.

TRN Media will be broadcasting the games as well as providing audio only live streams. You can listen to the game on 92.1 FM KFRZ. You can listen to the audio only live streams on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Coming into the tournament, the Mountain View boys are the third seed in the 3A Southwest after going 8-13 and 3-3 in conference play this season. The Lady Buffalos are the second seed in the conference after they went 18-4 overall and 3-3 in their conference matchups as well.

For the Eagles, they are the bottom seed in the conference after going winless in their six conference games and 4-17 overall. The Lady Eagles are the third seed and went 12-9 overall and 3-3 in conference, similar to the Mountain View teams.