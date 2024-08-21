Bridget Elizabeth Salazar (May 16, 1962 – August 20, 2024)

Bridget Elizabeth Salazar, 62, passed away peacefully Tuesday, August 20, 2024, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County in Rock Springs, Wyoming. She was a resident of Rock Springs for 46 years and a former resident of White River, South Dakota.

She was born May 16, 1962, in Kadoka, South Dakota to Frank Bechtold and Della Marie Anders

Ms. Salazar attended schools in White River, South Dakota.

She married Joe Salazar in 1980 and they later divorced.

Bridget had a passion for spending time with her grandkids, gambling, bowling, playing pool, and garage sales.

She brought joy and laughter to all who knew her and will be remembered for her kind heart and infectious smile.

Survivors include two sons, Joe Salazar and wife Trisha of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Jesse Salazar of Rock Springs; one daughter, Christina Salazar of Lander, Wyoming; one brother, Joseph Bechtold of White River, South Dakota; four sisters, Beverly Richardson of St. Onge, South Dakota; Rebecca Bechtold and significant other Bernard Fischer of Sheridan, Wyoming; Gloria Sund and significant other Perry Foltz of Winner, South Dakota; Frankie Holt and husband Kevin of White River, South Dakota; five grandchildren Marisa; Carlos; Brayden; Jesse; Brynlee; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and her furry companions Timmy and Flozella.

She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Della Bechtold, one brother, Keith Bassett; grandparents Frank and Lena Bechtold and Chris and Hattie Anders; one brother-in-law, Dale Richardson and one nephew, Shawn Richardson; one niece, Jessica Standing Elk.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August, 28, 2024 at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Friends may call one hour prior to services. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at a later date in White River, South Dakota.

The family respectfully requests donations in Bridget’s memory be made to Huntsman Cancer Institute, 500 Huntsman Way, Salt Lake City, Utah 84108 and to Red Desert Humane Society,310 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs, Wyoming 82901.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.