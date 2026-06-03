Bringing Heart Back to Home Care: How Homestead Care Services LLC is Putting Community First

GREEN RIVER, WY — In an era where big corporations and automated systems are taking over local services, one homegrown business is proving that old-fashioned community care and a helping hand still mean everything. That deep-rooted sense of neighborly responsibility is exactly what drives Homestead Care Services LLC, a local non-medical home care agency dedicated to supporting families right here at home.

Founded on the simple principle of people helping people, the agency aims to fill a critical gap by providing compassionate, trustworthy care designed to keep individuals safe, comfortable, and independent. For Teah Jo Dodge, Owner and Director of Homestead Care Services, this mission is deeply personal.

Having spent years serving the community in both the healthcare industry and local media, Dodge has seen firsthand the heavy emotional toll families face when trying to figure out how to care for a loved one. The agency was built specifically to take that weight off their shoulders, with the primary goal of simply helping where it is needed most.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

What truly sets Homestead Care Services apart is their willingness to step into the complex, difficult situations that corporate agencies often shy away from. The team is fully trained and equipped to handle crisis-level cases, from individuals struggling with severe self-neglect and unsafe living conditions to seniors navigating the harrowing aftermath of elder abuse or domestic vulnerability.

Beyond providing a safe environment, Homestead acts as a fierce advocate for their clients. They don’t just sit with a client; they roll up their sleeves to help them find secure housing, understand and pay bills, navigate complex paperwork, and cut through the red tape to secure vital benefits like Medicaid and SNAP.

At the same time, they understand that sometimes “helping” means taking care of the everyday things that keep a home running and a spirit high. The agency’s customized plans cover everything from heavy household cleaning and running essential errands to tending to the backyard garden.

This absolute flexibility extends directly to a family’s financial peace of mind. Homestead Care Services operates with the belief that no one should hesitate to reach out due to fear of strict contracts or rigid, unaffordable rates. No matter what a family’s situation or budget looks like, the agency works directly with them to custom-tailor a plan that meets their specific needs and finds a way to make it work.

With a deep-rooted commitment to honest, transparent communication and high-quality support, Homestead Care Services LLC is ready to serve. Out here, taking care of one another isn’t just a line in a business plan—it’s a way of life.

Contact Information

For families looking for a trusted partner to help care for a loved one, or to learn more about building a customized support plan, Homestead Care Services LLC can be reached at 307-364-8544 or via email at [email protected].