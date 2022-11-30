Brittany Mae Quinn (aka Britt or Boo), 35, gained her angel wings on November 18, 2022 in Golden, Colorado, surrounded by loved ones.

Britt was a mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, and caring friend. She was born in Rock Springs, Wyoming, on May 9, 1987 to Rhonda Hornsby (née Moser) and Thomas Quinn. Britt attended Rock Springs High School and went on to Helena College University of Montana. She became a Certified Nursing Assistant and worked at Shodair Children’s Hospital and on the psychiatric unit at St. Peter’s Heath. After moving to Golden, Colorado, she worked at Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as an insurance benefits customer care representative.

Britt was a phenomenal high school athlete. Her sports were fast pitch softball, soccer, swimming, and tennis. She loved the outdoors, animals, reading, but her pride and joy was her son, Jaden. Britt had a smile, spunk, and warm personality that would light up any room. Britt was extremely nurturing with a heart of gold, yet also had a resiliency and toughness that was unmatched.

Britt is survived by her son, Jaden Quinn, mother, Rhonda Hornsby, brother, Brock Quinn, sister-in-law, Katrina Quinn, niece, Naomi Quinn, and stepfather, Tommy Hornsby. She is also survived by her aunts, uncles, and many cousins.

Britt follows the passing of her father, Thomas Quinn, grandparents Sylvia Angelovic (née Marchetti) & Carl Moser, Luby “Tex” & La Vonne “Vonnie” Quinn, and step-grandfather, Harry Angelovic.

Britt’s celebration of life will be held in Colorado this spring. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, you please kindly consider making a donation in her memory to her son Jaden’s college fund.