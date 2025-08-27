Broadway Theater Announces 2025-2026 Performance Season

ROCK SPRINGS — The Broadway Theater has announced its 2025–26 season, bringing what the theater’s management believes will be a vibrant mix of music, theater, comedy, dance, and film reflecting its commitment of offering something for everyone.

The list of performances scheduled are:

Oct. 4: George Michael Reborn starring Robert Bartko.

Nov. 1: Elvis Tribute Show.

Nov. 2: Hotel California: A Salute to the Eagles.

Nov. 4: Aria Nouveau.

Nov. 7: Bar D Wranglers.

Nov. 28: The Nutcracker by Grand Kyiv Ballet.

Jan. 17: Kip Attaway Comedy show.

Feb. 7: Mountainfilm on Tour

Feb. 25: One Night in Memphis.

March 3: Chris Collins – The John Denver Tribute.

March 12: Jaca clarinet and guitar duo.

April 1: Utah Shakespeare Festival presents The Comedy of Errors.

April 26: The Suits.

Some of the performances are part of the Sweetwater County Concert Association’s season. The shows are not free to the public, with tickets being offered by the Broadway Theater.