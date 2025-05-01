Broadway Theater Hosts Free Viewing of ‘Headwinds: Bikepacking the Red Desert’

ROCK SPRINGS – Area residents are invited to view a documentary about a biking trek through southwest Wyoming’s Red Desert at the Broadway Theater May 14.

A screening of the Wyoming PBS documentary, “Headwinds: Bikepacking the Red Desert,” will begin with refreshments at 5:30 p.m. followed by the film at 6 p.m.

“Headwinds” follows a group of cyclists as they traverse the Red Desert, capturing not just the physical demands of bikepacking across landscape but also the stories, history, and geology of the desert. The film is directed and produced by Wyoming PBS’s BJ Klophaus.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

“This project is about more than just bikes and dirt roads,” Klophaus said. “It is about exploring the heart of a landscape that few people get to see up close—and the stories that live there.”

Following the screening, attendees are invited to stay for a panel discussion featuring Klophaus, Jason Medler of Bike and Trike, Val Shao, a featured cyclist in the film, and John Mionczynski, former biologist and Red Desert outfitter, also featured in the film. Mark Pedri, executive producer for “Headwinds” and filmmaker with Burning Torch Media, will serve as moderator.

“We are thrilled to invite you to a special screening of our new film that will take viewers on an incredible ride through an incredible landscape,” Joanna Kail, Wyoming PBS CEO said. “This community event is free and open to the public, offering a unique opportunity for locals and visitors alike to engage with Wyoming storytelling and explore the intersection of adventure, history, and culture.”