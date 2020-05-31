Broadway Theater Improves Website During Intermission

ROCK SPRINGS — Everything in the performing arts has been cancelled, postponed, or moved online because of the threat of spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus, but the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is taking steps in moving forward with a new twist.

Take a peek at the Broadway Theater website and you’ll notice a whole new look. The site has been redesigned from top to bottom to make it much more user-friendly and informative to residents and visitors.

The new site is geared to help Downtown visitors and locals alike. The site also contains list of events, resources including helpful links to buy tickets and blogs. Patrons can become a Friend of the Broadway, support our efforts and enjoy a few membership benefits.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In addition to venue and performance information, BroadwayRS.com also features a listing of Downtown shops and restaurants with links for online menus, products and additional information. There will also be links to lodging information on the Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism website. The new site can also be translated into nine different languages with the click of a mouse.

“During these uncertain times, we’re reminded that the heartbeat of Downtown Rock Springs is the memories we make together at the Broadway Theater,” Brittain expressed. “We hope to see everyone soon.”

The new website offers a contemporary look and streamlined user experience. Additionally, the site is mobile ready so it can be easily used on a mobile device. It can be previewed by visiting www.BroadwayRS.com.