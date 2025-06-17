Broadway Theater Receives Grant for Hearing Impaired

ROCK SPRINGS – The Broadway Theater in Downtown Rock Springs has been awarded an Accessibility Mini Grant from Creative West, made possible through from the National Endowment for the Arts.

This grant will allow the Broadway Theater to significantly improve accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments by installing a new Assistive Listening System. The system includes a four-channel transmitter, multiple portable receivers with earphones, a neck loop for T-coil hearing aids, and a charging station. It is designed to deliver clear, high-quality audio directly to the listener, ensuring all patrons can enjoy performances, presentations, and screenings without barriers.

“This is a meaningful step forward in making the Broadway Theater more inclusive,” Danielle Salas, the marketing, events. and theater coordinator said.

The system will be installed and available for all events at the Broadway Theater.