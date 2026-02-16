Broadway Theater’s Loft to Host Vino and Vinyl Feb. 26

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents are invited to hang out in The Loft, at Broadway Theater Feb. 26 for the theater’s Vino and Vinyl get-together.

The free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the theater’s second floor lounge space and is hosted by DJ Kyus Havskjold, who will be playing a selection of his favorite vinyl records throughout the night. Those attending are also encouraged to bring a favorite album to share as well, with the event aiming to be a “a fun, interactive atmosphere centered around music, conversation, and connection,” according to the Rock Springs Main Street organization.

While admission is free, a selection of alcoholic beverages and mocktails will be sold at the bar. Attendees can also share suggestions for future wine brands and varieties featured in The Loft.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Rock Springs Main Street notes that the only way to access The Loft is by stairs only.

“The Loft was created as a space for exactly this kind of experience,” Danielle Salas, Broadway Theater coordinator said. “An opportunity to slow down, share music, and bring people together in a casual, comfortable setting.”