Broadway Theater’s Loft to Host Vino and Vinyl Feb. 26

ROCK SPRINGS — Residents are invited to hang out in The Loft, at Broadway Theater Feb. 26 for the theater’s Vino and Vinyl get-together.
The free event takes place from 6-8 p.m. at the theater’s second floor lounge space and is hosted by DJ Kyus Havskjold, who will be playing a selection of his favorite vinyl records throughout the night. Those attending are also encouraged to bring a favorite album to share as well, with the event aiming to be a “a fun, interactive atmosphere centered around music, conversation, and connection,” according to the Rock Springs Main Street organization.
While admission is free, a selection of alcoholic beverages and mocktails will be sold at the bar. Attendees can also share suggestions for future wine brands and varieties featured in The Loft.
Rock Springs Main Street notes that the only way to access The Loft is by stairs only.
“The Loft was created as a space for exactly this kind of experience,” Danielle Salas, Broadway Theater coordinator said. “An opportunity to slow down, share music, and bring people together in a casual, comfortable setting.”