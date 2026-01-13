Broncos, Bills Renew Playoff Matchup in AFC Divisional Round

DENVER — Two teams with strong ties to Wyoming will meet again in the AFC playoffs when the Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round on Saturday with a trip to the conference championship game at stake.

The game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. MST on Saturday, Jan. 17, and will be televised on CBS. Locally, you can listen to the game on KFRZ 92.1 FM.

Denver earned the No. 1 seed in the conference during the regular season, securing a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. The Broncos did not play during wild-card weekend and enter the divisional round rested.

Buffalo reached this stage as the No. 6 seed and opened the postseason with a road win over the No. 3 seed Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills won 27-24, advancing behind a strong all-around performance from quarterback Josh Allen, who accounted for more than 300 total yards and three total touchdowns.

As the lowest remaining seed in the AFC, Buffalo will remain on the road for the rest of the postseason. Denver, meanwhile, will play at home for as long as it remains alive in the playoffs, a benefit of finishing with the conference’s best record.

The matchup marks the second consecutive postseason meeting between the teams. Buffalo defeated Denver 31-7 in the wild-card round last season in Orchard Park. The Bills used a balanced offensive approach, piling up more than 450 total yards while scoring on six of their first seven possessions. Josh Allen threw for 272 yards and two touchdowns and added to Buffalo’s efficiency on the ground, as the Bills ran for more than 200 yards and dominated time of possession. Denver scored on its opening drive but struggled to sustain offense the rest of the night, managing just seven points in its first postseason appearance since 2015.

Wyoming ties add another layer of interest to the game. Allen remains a popular figure in the state after his college career at the University of Wyoming, while the Broncos continue to draw strong regional support as the closest NFL franchise to Wyoming. Denver also has a direct in-state connection with Wyoming native Frank Crum on its roster.

Buffalo enters the game dealing with injuries to its receiving corps. Wide receiver Tyrell Shavers suffered a torn ACL during the wild-card win and will miss the remainder of the postseason. Veteran wide receiver Gabe Davis is also out for the season with an ACL injury. Safety Jordan Poyer is listed as week-to-week with a hamstring issue.

Allen is expected to start despite dealing with multiple injuries sustained during the wild-card round.

Denver has its own injury concerns but is expected to have linebacker Dre Greenlaw available after missing time late in the regular season. The Broncos will continue without safety Brandon Jones and running back J.K. Dobbins, both of whom remain sidelined.

The winner will advance to the AFC Championship Game, while the Patriots and Texans will meet in the other divisional-round matchup Sunday afternoon.