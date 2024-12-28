Broncos Eye Playoff Berth in High-Stakes Matchup with Bengals

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are poised for a “win-and-in” scenario this Saturday as they face the Cincinnati Bengals in a pivotal Week 17 matchup. With playoff aspirations on the line, the Broncos have a 75% chance to secure a postseason berth, but a loss could drop their odds to 59%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Kickoff in Cincinnati is at 2:30 MST on Saturday. You can listen to the game in Sweetwater County on KFRZ 92.1 FM. In Sublette County, you can listen on KFZE 104.3 FM.

The Broncos (8-7) missed an opportunity to clinch last week after squandering an 11-point lead to the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, with another chance to secure their spot, Denver is counting on a rejuvenated secondary to step up. Second-year cornerback Riley Moss, who has missed several games due to injury, is expected to return, bolstering a unit that has allowed approximately 100 more passing yards per game in his absence. Additionally, rookie Kris Abrams-Draine has shown promise, adding depth to a group tasked with limiting Cincinnati’s potent passing attack.

The Stakes for Both Teams

The Bengals (7-8) are riding a three-game winning streak and face a must-win situation to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. They have been playing without Wyoming native and standout linebacker, Logan Wilson, who went down in Week 14 with a knee injury. A loss eliminates them from contention, while a victory boosts their postseason chances to just 12%. For the Broncos, securing the No. 7 seed with a win would ensure their first playoff appearance since winning Super Bowl 50 eight years ago.

Beyond Saturday’s game, Denver’s playoff path remains complex. A win keeps alive the possibility of climbing to the No. 5 seed, which would likely mean a Wild-Card matchup against the struggling Houston Texans. Conversely, staying at the No. 7 seed could result in a daunting road game against the Buffalo Bills and University of Wyoming Alumni, Josh Allen.

A Glimmer of Hope in Week 18

Even if Denver falters against Cincinnati, Week 18 offers a silver lining. The Kansas City Chiefs, who clinched the AFC’s top seed with a 29-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, are expected to rest key starters. Historically, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has prioritized player rest in such scenarios, meaning the Broncos could avoid facing Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and other stars in the regular-season finale.