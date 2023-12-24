Broncos Face Belichick for Christmas Eve

DENVER — Bill Belichick doesn’t have a losing record against anybody during his 24 seasons with New England. That could change Sunday night when the Patriots visit the Mile High City for what could be a slog through the snow.

The Denver Broncos (7-7) are 6 1/2-point favorites, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, the most they’ve been favored by all season as they try to stay alive in the AFC playoff race.

The Patriots (3-11) are pinballing through their worst year since Belichick’s inaugural season in 2000.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Belichick has a winning record against every team save for three — the Broncos (10-10), Giants (4-4) and Packers (3-3) — during his tenure in New England, which could be coming to an end in three weeks.

The Broncos already are the only team to beat Belichick’s Patriots three times in the playoffs, including twice in AFC championships pitting Tom Brady and Peyton Manning.

A Broncos victory on Christmas Eve would keep alive their chances of ending an eight-year playoff drought and hand Belichick the first 12-loss season of his 29-year coaching career.

The game will be broadcast on TRN Media 92.1 KFRZ in Sweetwater County and 104.3 KFZE in Sublette County