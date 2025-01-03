Broncos’ Playoff Chances Brighten as Chiefs Rest Starters for Week 18

DENVER — Despite a disappointing Week 17 loss, the Denver Broncos enter the final week of the regular season with a clear path to the playoffs. Thanks to favorable developments—including the Kansas City Chiefs clinching the AFC’s No. 1 seed and resting key players—Denver’s postseason odds have surged to 83%, according to NFL Next Gen Stats.

Kickoff this Sunday is set for 2:25 p.m. MST, with all eyes on whether Denver can seize the opportunity and secure a long-awaited postseason berth.

Win or Tie: Broncos Control Their Destiny

The simplest scenario for Denver is to win or tie in their matchup against Kansas City on Sunday. This would secure a playoff spot and end the team’s postseason drought, which dates back to their Super Bowl 50 triumph eight years ago.

A loss would complicate matters but wouldn’t eliminate the Broncos. Should Denver fall to the Chiefs, they would need a Miami Dolphins loss or tie and a Cincinnati Bengals loss or tie to punch their ticket to the playoffs.

Chiefs’ Resting Stars Provide a Boost

Kansas City head coach Andy Reid confirmed on Wednesday that Patrick Mahomes will not play in Week 18, with Carson Wentz set to start at quarterback. Other star players, including Travis Kelce, Chris Jones, and Isiah Pacheco, are also expected to sit out or see limited action. While the Chiefs’ roster depth ensures Denver won’t face an entirely depleted lineup, the absence of top-tier talent significantly improves the Broncos’ chances.

This is not new territory for Reid, who has a history of resting starters in meaningless season finales when postseason seeding is already determined. With Kansas City locked into the No. 1 seed, the Chiefs have little incentive to field their full-strength roster.

A Look Back at the Rivalry

The Broncos and Chiefs have had closely contested games this season. Denver ended a prolonged losing streak against Kansas City in 2023 and nearly secured a win at Arrowhead in Week 10, falling short due to a blocked field goal. Facing a diminished Chiefs team at Empower Field at Mile High, Denver has an excellent opportunity to take care of business and control their playoff fate.

What’s at Stake

Denver’s potential playoff scenarios remain varied. A win or tie against Kansas City would guarantee their spot, while other outcomes could affect their seeding. Should the Broncos make the playoffs, the No. 7 seed is the most likely outcome, setting up a challenging road matchup against the No. 2 seed, likely the Buffalo Bills.

However, if the Broncos secure the No. 5 seed—still a possibility depending on other results—they could face a struggling Houston Texans team in the Wild Card round, presenting a far more favorable matchup.

A Franchise in Transition

For the Broncos, Sunday represents a chance to reclaim relevance in the postseason picture after years of rebuilding. With the Chiefs’ stars on the bench and Denver playing for its playoff life, the stakes couldn’t be higher.