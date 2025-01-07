Broncos Return to the Playoffs, Face Josh Allen’s Bills in Wild Card Round

DENVER — For the first time since their Super Bowl 50 victory, the Denver Broncos are headed to the postseason. With a 10-7 record, Denver clinched the AFC’s final playoff spot in emphatic fashion, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-0 at Empower Field at Mile High. Their reward? A daunting Wild Card matchup against University of Wyoming Alumni, Josh Allen, and the Buffalo Bills. The Bills, who earned the AFC’s No. 2 seed, host the Broncos on Sunday at Highmark Stadium (11 a.m. MST, CBS).

You can listen to the game with TRN Media in Sweetwater County on KFRZ 92.1 FM. In Sublette County, you can listen to the game on KFZE 104.3 FM.

The Bills, boasting a 13-4 record, have dominated at home this season, finishing 8-0 in Orchard Park and riding an 11-game home winning streak. Buffalo is no stranger to playoff success, having hosted and won Wild Card games in each of the past four seasons. Quarterback Josh Allen, an MVP frontrunner, leads a record-breaking offense that has scored 30 or more points in 12 games this year.

Broncos Riding Momentum

Denver enters the postseason with confidence after dismantling the Chiefs, who rested several starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Rookie quarterback Bo Nix headlined the Broncos’ performance, throwing four touchdown passes while breaking Peyton Manning’s single-game franchise record with an 89.7% completion rate. Nix also became the first Broncos rookie since John Elway in 1983 to lead the team to the playoffs.

The Broncos’ defense delivered a vintage “Orange Crush” performance, sacking Chiefs backup Carson Wentz four times and limiting Kansas City to just 171 total yards. Denver finished the season with a franchise-record 62 sacks, eclipsing the 2015 Super Bowl-winning defense.

Wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. and veteran Courtland Sutton also shined. Mims, a second-year pro, scored two touchdowns, while Sutton surpassed 1,000 yards for the season and earned a $50,000 incentive bonus.

Challenges Ahead in Buffalo

Buffalo presents a formidable challenge. Led by Allen, the Bills are the first team in NFL history to record 30 passing and 30 rushing touchdowns in a season. Allen’s dual-threat ability was pivotal, as he accounted for over 40 touchdowns and delivered clutch performances against top opponents, including the Chiefs and Lions.

The Bills’ offensive line has been impenetrable, allowing a league-low 14 sacks this season, while their defense leads the NFL in turnover margin at +24. Buffalo’s balanced attack and playoff experience make them a tough out, particularly at home.

Key Matchups to Watch

Bo Nix vs. Buffalo’s Defense : Nix has displayed poise beyond his years, but facing the Bills’ opportunistic defense will be his toughest test yet. Buffalo forced a league-low eight turnovers this season, and their secondary thrives on baiting quarterbacks into mistakes.

: Nix has displayed poise beyond his years, but facing the Bills’ opportunistic defense will be his toughest test yet. Buffalo forced a league-low eight turnovers this season, and their secondary thrives on baiting quarterbacks into mistakes. Denver’s Pass Rush vs. Josh Allen : The Broncos must generate pressure to disrupt Allen’s rhythm. With 62 sacks this season, led by Nik Bonitto and Randy Gregory, Denver’s pass rush could be the X-factor.

: The Broncos must generate pressure to disrupt Allen’s rhythm. With 62 sacks this season, led by Nik Bonitto and Randy Gregory, Denver’s pass rush could be the X-factor. Bills’ Offensive Line vs. Broncos’ Front Seven: Buffalo’s line has been a fortress, but Denver’s aggressive defense will aim to crack it.

Playoff Stakes

A win in Buffalo would cement Denver’s resurgence under head coach Sean Payton, while the Bills aim to build on their sustained success and secure a fifth straight playoff victory at home.

For the Broncos, it’s a chance to defy the odds and write the next chapter in their storied history. For the Bills, it’s about taking one step closer to the Super Bowl, led by an MVP-caliber quarterback in Allen.

The stage is set for a thrilling playoff showdown in Orchard Park.