Broncos without Gregory vs Jets Sunday @ 2:25PM

The Denver Broncos have traded benched pass rusher Randy Gregory to the San Francisco 49ers in a deal that also involves a swap of 2024 draft picks. In this trade, the Broncos are sending their seventh-round draft pick to the Niners in exchange for a sixth-rounder. Additionally, the Broncos have agreed to absorb the majority of the remaining $10.9 million on Gregory’s contract. This news comes before the Broncos face the Jets on Sunday @ 2:25PM. Pregame show coverage begins at noon on 92.1FM KFRZ in Sweetwater county or 104.3FM KFZE in Sublette County.

This move comes as a result of the Broncos’ decision to part ways with Gregory earlier this week. Gregory had been a marquee free agent signing for General Manager George Paton in 2022 when he was enticed to Denver with a lucrative five-year, $70 million contract. While Gregory did not encounter any off-the-field issues in Denver, in contrast to his suspension-riddled seven-year tenure in Dallas, his on-field performance failed to match the high expectations set by his substantial contract.

The Broncos’ pass rush is anticipated to receive a boost as they near the return of Frank Clark (recovering from a hip injury) and Baron Browning (recovering from a knee injury), offering renewed optimism for their defensive front