Brooklin Berry Commits to LCCC for Soccer

Brooklin Berry signing with LCCC in company of her coaches, mother, father, and siblings.SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS – Brooklin Berry of Rock Springs High School will be taking her talents to Laramie County Community College. Berry helped the Tigers to a 5-10 overall record and a 5-7 conference record last season.

Individually, Berry made the all-conference team last year as a defender and will still play soccer this year with the Tigers for her senior season.

Brooklin will be following in the footsteps of her sister Rylee Berry who signed with LCCC back in 2020.

Brooklin Berry plans to major in History before she goes on to study Law.

