Brotherhood and High Expectations Drive Wolves Wrestling Into New Season

GREEN RIVER — Entering their second year back in Class 4A, the Green River Wolves boys wrestling team is focused on stability, growth and a return to form after finishing eighth at last year’s state tournament. With four wrestlers placing in the top five a year ago and a core of seasoned competitors returning, head coach Josh Wisniewski said the expectations remain unchanged.

“Our expectations will stay the same as they always are: First, be a great person. Second, get better every day. Third, focus on scoring points and getting after pins,” Wisniewski said. “If we focus on those two things, the rest tends to take care of itself.”

The Wolves move into the new season anchored by several returning state placers, a group Wisniewski said will set the tone both in performance and leadership. “It starts with Maddux Hintz,” he said. “He is a great person, student, leader, and wrestler who really sets the standard in the room.” He also highlighted Jaydon Walther, Bentley Johnson, Tavin Vendetti, Jeramiah Musbach and Timothy Robinson as key returners expected to drive the team forward. Vendetti, Mushbach, and Robinson all finished in the top five at state last year.

Green River’s roster will also receive meaningful contributions from its younger athletes. Wisniewski said he has been encouraged by a “solid crew of sophomores who are hungry” and noted that the freshman class has already earned attention with their work ethic and coachability. “We are looking for them to add some necessary depth at certain weights,” he said.

While the Wolves still have time to settle into final weight classes, Wisniewski said the lineup appears balanced early in the season. “Right now, I feel we are really solid throughout the line-up with some weights just needing a little more varsity experience,” he said.

A strong offseason has laid the foundation for that confidence. Wisniewski pointed to strong participation in open mats and multi-sport involvement among wrestlers. “A lot of our wrestlers participated in a fall sport, which I believe helps them get ready for the grind of the wrestling season,” he said. “We will be ready to go when we get to Wasatch for our first tournament… We really want to focus on peaking when Regionals and State arrive.”

Improvement on the bottom position has been a central point of emphasis heading into the year. “That is an area where our team can—and will—improve this season,” Wisniewski said.

The Wolves face no shortage of competition in the 4A West. “The 4A West is really tough overall,” Wisniewski said. “Star Valley and Kelly Walsh finished ahead of us at the Regional tournament last season, so we will definitely be looking to catch up to those teams.”

Among several key tests on the schedule, one tournament stands out. “I am looking forward to going back to the Warrior Classic in Grand Junction this season,” he said. “There are always really tough teams competing there.” Still, he noted that every week offers a new measuring stick, whether the Wolves are competing or not.

Ultimately, Wisniewski said the program’s goals remain rooted in daily discipline and culture. “Really, the goal is simple: get better every day,” he said. “We want to come to practice ready to work, leave the outside noise out of the room, and prepare ourselves for a rewarding, gritty season.”

That mentality is supported by what he considers a strong leadership group. “Our leadership is great,” Wisniewski said. “Wrestling is a brotherhood; it takes a special group that cares for one another to accomplish special things. I am really excited about our culture right now and can’t wait to see where it leads us.”

Green River opens its season this winter looking to build on last year’s return to 4A and make another climb up the standings—one day, one match and one practice at a time.