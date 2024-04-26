Brown Prevails Over Gold in Wyoming’s Spring Game

Apr 25, 2024; Laramie, WY, USA; Wyoming Cowboys quarterback Evan Svoboda (17) makes a throw against Wyoming Cowboys linebacker Micah Young (44) during the spring game at War Memorial Stadium. The Brown beat the Gold 17-10. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-UW Media-Athletics

LARAMIE – In the University of Wyoming’s annual Spring Game held Thursday at War Memorial Stadium, the Brown Team secured a 17-10 victory over the Gold Team.

Head coach Jay Sawvel commended his team’s performance, remarking, “For throwing it together with the timing of the week, I thought our team did a really good job. We had a lot of things that showed up situationally and our young guys got to see that. The mechanics in terms of getting plays in went well for us. it was a great crowd out there for a Thursday afternoon and we appreciate that support.”

Quarterback Evan Svoboda led the Brown Team to victory, completing 17 of 27 passes for 204 yards and one touchdown. His go-ahead 37-yard touchdown pass to Kayden LaFramboise with 2:17 remaining sealed the win. Svoboda distributed the ball to four different receivers, with Justin Stevenson as his primary target, hauling in five receptions for 56 yards.

DJ Jones spearheaded the Brown Team’s rushing attack with 12 carries for 77 yards and one touchdown, giving his team a 7-3 lead midway through the second quarter. Kicker John Hoyland contributed to the score with a successful 47-yard field goal, leveling the game at 10-10.

On the Gold Team, quarterback Jayden Clemons led the charge with 18 completions on 27 attempts for 174 yards. Quarterback Kaden Anderson also saw significant action, completing 14 of 22 passes for 116 yards. Running back Sam Scott scored the lone touchdown for the Gold Team, dashing in from eight yards out to give them a 10-7 lead with 6:11 left in the first half.

The conclusion of the Spring Game marks the end of the Pokes’ spring ball, with one final practice scheduled for Friday.