Bruce Clyde Harcourt (June 2, 1940 – December 13, 2025)

Bruce Clyde Harcourt, a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and cherished member of the Green River, community, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 13, 2025, at the age of 85. Bruce was born on June 2, 1940, in Needles, California, and spent much of his early life in New Castle, Colorado, where he attended school.



Bruce dedicated 51 years of his life to the mining industry, working last at Twenty Mile Coal in Oak Creek, Colorado. He retired in 2005, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and commitment. His career as a miner was marked by resilience and dedication, qualities he carried into every aspect of his life.



Bruce’s heart was deeply embedded in the great outdoors. He found joy in fishing, storytelling, and snowmobiling, activities he often enjoyed while surrounded by family and friends. His stories and adventures will be remembered fondly by those who knew him.



Survivors include Betty Harcourt of Green River; three sons, Clint Harcourt, Ben Harcourt of Green River, Charles Frazier of Riverton; two daughters Tammalyn Aaby, Jennifer Thomas; one brother, David Harcourt of Rapid City, South Dakota; ten grandchildren, Jamie Frazier, Chris Frazier, Kelly Greninger, Eden Harcourt, Conner Harcourt, Saralyn Jones, Rebekah Cloyd, Amelia Harcourt, Steven Harcourt, Clint Harcourt Jr., Johna Garrison, Clay Aaby, Jon Harcourt, Joshua Harcourt; many great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren .



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Minnie Harcourt; one son, Todd Harcourt; one daughter, Darlene Nibbio; one sister, Dorothy Harcourt.



A beloved figure in his community, Bruce’s spirit will continue to shine through the lives of those he touched. He will be remembered for his unwavering love for his family and his zest for life.



Cremation will take place; a Celebration of Life at a later date.



Bruce Clyde Harcourt will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered by all who had the privilege of knowing him.