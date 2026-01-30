Bryan G. Hart (March 22, 1964 – January 24, 2026)

Bryan G. Hart, 61, passed away on Saturday, January 24, 2026, in Salt Lake City, Utah from complications related to pneumonia.

Bryan was born on March 22, 1964, in Coronado, California, to Lonnie Hart and Klee Smith. He was raised in Ogden, Utah, where he spent his early childhood, before moving to Boise, Idaho, at the age of 12 to live with his father. Bryan attended Boise High School, where he played both football and basketball, graduating in 1982. Alongside his love of sports, Bryan enjoyed snow skiing, water skiing, and was a lifelong Denver Broncos fan.

After graduating high school, Bryan moved to Green River, to be closer to family. Green River became his lifelong home. In 1986, Bryan welcomed his son, Erik, followed by his daughter, Kailyn (KC), in 1991. In 1994, Bryan married Nancy, and together they blended their families, including Nancy’s children, Devin, Deric, and Josh. They shared many years building a home and family together. Though they later divorced, they continued to share the lasting bond of the family they built during that time.

Bryan began his career at Church and Dwight in 1989, working as a mechanic. He was approaching his 37th anniversary. In addition to his career, Bryan proudly served his community as an EMT with the Green River Ambulance for 20 years.

When the weather permitted, Bryan was out on the golf course with his closest friends, time he deeply cherished.

Bryan is survived by his mother, Klee Smith; sisters Shellie Meyer, Kellie Hart, and ShaRon Stewart; and brothers Dustin Smith, David Smith, and Jared Hart. He is also survived by 10 nieces and 6 nephews; stepchildren Devin Williamson, Deric Keller, and Josh Keller; his children, Erik Hart and Kailyn Hart; and his beloved grandchildren, Landon Cook and Milly Cook.

Bryan was preceded in death by his father, Lonnie Hart; stepfather, Darrell Smith; brother, Matt Hart; sister, Jodie Hart-Lowell; as well as his grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

Funeral Services will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 31, 2026 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1255 W Teton Blvd, Green River, Wyoming. A viewing will be held on hour prior to services at the church.

Graveside services and interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.