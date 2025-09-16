Bryan James Evans (February 10, 1984 – September 11, 2025)

Bryan James Evans 41, passed away peacefully on September 11, 2025 at the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah.

He was born February 10, 1984 in Rock Springs, to James and Ranae (Erickson) Evans. Bryan attended schools in Green River, Laramie, and Ensenada, Mexico. Following high school graduation he attended Western Wyoming Community College after which he worked at various jobs in Sweetwater County.



Bryan enjoyed the outdoors and loved fishing, hiking and spending time with his family. He liked watching football and movies. He also enjoyed playing video games and listening to music.



Survivors include his parents; one sister, Wendy Barkhurst; two brothers, Logan and Jordan Evans; grandmother, Loretta Evans; nieces and nephews, Alyssa (Tyler), Hailey (Tyson), Caysen, Brayden, Korbyn, Aiden, Carson, and Dawson; four great-nieces and nephews; aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Bryan was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Howard and Evelyn Erickson; paternal grandfather, Myrle Evans; and sister-in-law, Brittany Evans.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, September 22, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latterday Saints at 1000 West 4th North, Green River, Wyoming. Graveside service and interment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will take place at the church one hour prior to the service.