Bryan Ross Britt (October 1, 1963 – January 1, 2024)

Bryan Ross Britt, 60, passed away at the University of Utah on January 1, 2024, after a sudden illness.

Bryan was born on October 1, 1963 in Billings, Montana. Bryan resided in Rock Springs, Wyoming for the last 51 years.

Bryan enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, side by side riding, drinking beer and hanging out with his family. Bryan had a sarcastic sense of humor and a big personality. Bryan had never met a stranger. He was a winch truck driver from the age of 16 until his passing.

He is survived by his parents, Mike and Cheryl Croy; one sister, Robin Layton; three children, Jessica Britt, Brandon and wife Krystle Britt, and Zack Britt; one nephew, Bailey Layton; five grandchildren, Kylie Bosh, Kennedy Freeman, Kassidy Britt and Averie and Karsyn Gann; and two great nephews, River and Rickie Layton.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ross Britt, and uncle, Rick Walter.

Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity. You can send cards and condolences to 2031 Kennedy Avenue, Rock Springs, WY, 82901.