Bryce Albert Twitchell (October 19, 1932 – December 16, 2025)

Bryce Albert Twitchell, a beloved resident of Green River, passed away peacefully at home with his family on Tuesday, December 16, 2025, at the age of 93. Born on Wednesday, October 19, 1932, in Manila, Utah, Bryce was the cherished son of Albert and Phoebe Twitchell.

Through his long and fulfilling life, Bryce touched the lives of many with his warm heart, infectious smile, and engaging stories. Raised in the beautiful landscapes of Utah, Bryce carried his love for the outdoors throughout his life, enjoying activities such as hunting, fishing, and spending cherished moments at his cabin.

In his years of service to the nation, Bryce earnestly served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict, showing his unwavering dedication and courage.

After his military service, Bryce embarked on a successful career as an operator with OCI, where he contributed 28 years of hard work and commitment until his retirement in 1994. Even in retirement, he remained active and social, often found enjoying a game of chance or spending time with his adored grandchildren.

Bryce’s enduring love and legacy live on through his family. He is survived by a loving son, Jay Albert Twitchell and his wife Lisa of Green River; a devoted daughter, Annette Lynn Ridgeway of Green River; six doting grandchildren, Jason Ridgeway, Shaun Ridgeway, Jamie Ridgeway, Tara Smith, Jeremy Twitchell, and Nick Twitchell; and nine great-grandchildren: Hunter, Jordan, Taylor, Collin, Magdalena, Avan, Aislee, Violet, and Remington. Bryce is also remembered warmly by several cousins, nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Preceding him in death were his beloved parents, his wife, two sisters, Marva Jean Gomez and Vonda Twitchell; one brother, Dennis Twitchell; and his son-in-law, Jerry Ridgeway.

A celebration of Bryce’s vibrant life will be held following cremation at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 23, 2025, at Vase Funeral Chapel, 154 Elk Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming. Military Honors, Graveside Services, and Inurnment will follow at Riverview Cemetery. Friends are invited to gather and pay their respects one hour prior to the services.

The family kindly invites those in attendance to share their memories and honor Bryce’s life by visiting www.vasefuneralhomes.com.

Bryce Albert Twitchell will be remembered for his spirited adventures, his love of family, and the moments filled with laughter and love he shared with all who knew him.