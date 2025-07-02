Bryce Allen (February 17, 1963 – December 17, 2024)

Bryce Allen, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs.

Bryce was born February 17, 1963 in Rock Springs; the son of Milton Bryce Allen and Lana Adele Crofts Allen.

He attended school in Rock Springs, and was a 1981 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He received his Industrial Maintenance Certificate from Western Wyoming Community College.

Bryce married Heidi Allen 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked for five years for professional transportation incorporated as a driver.

Bryce was a member of the Rock Springs Worship Center.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, four wheeling, he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, but most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Heidi Allen of Rock Springs; two sons, Chase Allen and fiancé Theresa Sorenson of Rock Springs, and Adam Allen of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Gilbert Allen and wife Heather of Rock Springs; two aunts, Joan Allen of Rock Springs, and Janie Allen of San Francisco; one uncle Dennis Crofts of Rock Springs; bonus grandmother, Noreen Seymour of Lyman; five grandchildren, Harley Allen, Robert Allen, Makynna Allen, Samaria Richards and Kiersten Richards; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Georgia Allen, and maternal grandparents, Harry and Florence Crofts; bonus grandfather, L.D. Seymour; parents, Milton and Lana Allen; and one brother who died in infancy, George Bryce Allen.

Cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Friday, July 11, 2025 at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie No. 151, 211 B Street, Rock Springs.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.