Bryce Allen (February 17, 1963 – December 17, 2024)

Bryce Allen, 61, passed away Tuesday, December 17, 2024 at his home. He was a lifelong resident of Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Bryce was born February 17, 1963 in Rock Springs Wyoming; the son of Milton Bryce Allen and Lana Adele Crofts Allen.

He attended school in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1981 graduate of Rock Springs High School. He received his Industrial Maintenance Certificate from Western Wyoming Community College.

Bryce married Heidi Allen 1999 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He worked for five years for Professional Transportation Incorporated as a driver.

Bryce was a member of the Rock Springs Worship Center.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing; four wheeling; he was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan But most of all he loved spending time with his family and friends and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include two sons, Chase Allen and fiancé Theresa Sorenson of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Adam Allen of Las Vegas, Nevada; one brother, Gilbert Allen and wife Heather of Rock Springs, Wyoming; two aunts, Joan Allen of Rock Springs, Wyoming; Janie Allen of San Francisco; one uncle Dennis Crofts of Rock Springs, Wyoming; five grandchildren, Harley Allen; Robert Allen; Makynna Allen; Samaria Richards and Kiersten Richards as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, John and Georgia Allen and maternal grandparents, Harry and Florence Crofts; bonus grandparents L.D. and Noreen Seymour; parents, Milton and Lana Allen; and one brother who died in infancy, George Bryce Allen.

Cremation will take place; a celebration of life will be conducted in the summer of 2025.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.