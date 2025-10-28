Bryce Lawrence Archibald (Bubba) (July 23, 1994 – October 22, 2025)

Bryce Lawrence Archibald (Bubba) went to his eternal rest on October 22, 2025. Bryce always considered Green River his home as he spent most of his life near his family and friends.

Bryce was born on July 23, 1994 in Rock Springs to Shelly Hartley (Kopish) and Phillip Archibald. He graduated high school in 2012 in Preston, Idaho.

With his gentle spirit, Bryce loved his family immensely, but no one more than his Son, Odin Mikall. With the birth of his son, Bryce found his purpose. He relentlessly pursued to be the best father for his little boy.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In nature, Bryce found peace on earth. He was always ready to grab a fishing pole and head to the nearest river that would give him the opportunity to sink his line. Other passions that fed his soul included hunting, cooking up any type of game in a new, and sometimes adventurous way, along with embarking on a new career as tattoo artist. Even here, Bryce’s love of nature was illustrated by his creative tattoo designs. His brother Matthew proudly boasts about his tattoos inked by Bryce, the most precious being the one in Matthew’s heart,

Bryce is survived by his beloved son; his parents and siblings Iliea, Korahle, Matthew, Mallari, Fredrick, Makayla, Taylor, and Emma; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews. We will miss him and the laughter we always shared when we were together.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Granny Annie and Crappa Alex Maser, as well as Grandma and Grandpa Archibald; his paternal aunt Gloria Kirwan; his maternal uncle and godfather Bob Maser; his cousin Johnny Maser; his childhood best friend and partner in mischief, his cousin Seth Solano.

The family is having a celebration of life on Monday November 10 at 1:00 p.m. at Santa Fe Trail, 1635 Elk Street, Rock Springs, WY. Lunch will be provided. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to help with funeral expenses. Please remit donations and expressions of sympathy to Michelle Kopish, 145 Monroe

Ave Apt D, Green River Wy 82935.