Bryce Rodney Wright (December 26, 1980 – July 9, 2020)

Bryce Rodney Wright, 39, of Evanston, Wyoming, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020. He was born on December 26, 1980, to Cheri Ann Russell Wright Kelso and Rodney D. Wright in Ogden, Utah.

In his formative years, he attended high school in Green River and Evanston, Wyoming. During this time, Bryce formed his passion for everything outdoors..( hunting, fishing, boating, motorbiking etc.) He loved to cook, mechanic, woodwork, carpenter, and garden. There’s not much he couldn’t do.

Bryce always had the brightest smile in the room, just like he’d swallowed a canary, and the most infectious laugh, one you wanted to hear over and over. He was so loved and truly had a heart of gold. He started a family with Tessy Malan in Evanston, Wyoming, where they still live today. His girls meant the absolute world to him, Charlee (15) Alaina (14). He was so proud of them both. He spent a lot of time with them, doing so many fun things. Memories they will treasure.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Bryce is survived by his children Charlee Wright and Alaina Wright; mother Cheri Ann Kelso; father Rodney (Kim) Wright; siblings, Kyle (Jen) Kelso, Whitney (Jake) Bennett, Austin (Bambi) Wright, and Shannon Wright; significant other/friend Tessy Malan; grandma Mary Jean Wright and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, andnephews.

He is preceded in death by his loving stepfather Darwin Kelso; grandparents Francis Max Russell, Charlene Russell, Gilbert Wright, Colleen Coxey and Roy Coxey.

Our hearts are broken and we will miss Bryce terribly, but he left us with so many awesome, fun memories that we will hold onto for a lifetime.

We love you so much, until we meet again.

Services will be held at a later date.