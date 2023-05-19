BSA Cub Scouts Receive Belt Loops, Webelos Pins

ROCK SPRINGS — During the Cub Scout Pack 86’s end-of-year pack meeting May 17 at the White Mountain Library, the Scouts received belt loops and Webelos pins. They also discussed what some of their favorite activities were this year.

Those attending the meeting were Scout BSA Robert Roswell, Cub Scouts Henry Cherry, Brighton Bentley, Isaac Lemon, Noemi Gonzales, Juniper May, Ashley Trefethen, and den leader Vera Trefethen.

Roswell conducted the meeting where the Cubs received belt loops and Webelos pins and bridged into the next level of Scouting. The Cubs sang “A Song of Thanks”, which the Wolves had learned for their Duty to God belt loops.

They also recited the Principles of Leave No Trace and shared what they enjoyed most about scouting. Favorite activities mentioned were building bird houses, having an Easter egg hunt, decoding pig pen code, hiking 3 miles, and participating in the Fourth of July parade.

Pack 86 is sponsored by Mountain States Pressure Service.