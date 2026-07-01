Buckman Named Head Coach of RSHS Swimming and Diving

ROCK SPRINGS — Rock Springs High School has named Alex Buckman as the new head coach of its girls and boys swimming and diving programs.

Buckman takes over after serving the past two years as an assistant coach for the Tigers while also leading the Rock Springs Junior High swim team as head coach. Before arriving in Rock Springs, he spent seven years coaching with the Laramie Swim Club, where he worked with swimmers ranging from beginners to elite-level competitors.

According to Rock Springs High School, Buckman has helped develop swimmers of all abilities, coached multiple state qualifiers and emphasized building a positive team culture focused on growth and success.

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Buckman said he is excited to continue serving the Rock Springs swimming community in his new role.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving the Rock Springs swimming community,” Buckman said. “I’m committed to continuing to grow the Rock Springs swim program while creating an environment where student-athletes develop confidence, discipline, leadership, and a lifelong love for the sport. Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey. I’m excited for what the future holds and look forward to continuing to serve our swimmers, families, and the Rock Springs community.”

Rock Springs High School said Buckman plans to build the program around respect, accountability, teamwork and hard work while creating an environment where student-athletes feel supported, challenged and inspired both in and out of the pool.

In addition to coaching, Buckman teaches science at Rock Springs High School. The school said he is committed to mentoring students academically, personally and athletically while helping them develop confidence, discipline and leadership.

The school welcomed Buckman in its announcement and expressed enthusiasm for the future of the Tigers swimming and diving programs under his leadership.