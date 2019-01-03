Buddy Kaumo (April 25, 1946 – December 31, 2018)

Buddy Kaumo, 72, passed away Monday, December 31, 2018, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs.

Mr. Kaumo was born on April 25, 1946, in Rock Springs, Wyoming, the son of Angelo Luigi Kaumo and Pierina Caroline Flaim.

He attended schools in Rock Springs, Wyoming and was a 1964 graduate of the Rock Springs High School. Mr. Kaumo also attended the University of Wyoming for four years where he obtained a Bachelor’s Degree in Business.

Buddy married Mary Joe Tardoni on June 17, 1967, in Rock Springs, Wyoming; she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016, in Rock Springs, Wyoming.

Mr. Kaumo served in the United States Army during Vietnam.

He worked as a financial advisor for Waddell & Reed for many years.

Mr. Kaumo was a member of Knights of Columbus, American Legion Archie Hay Post #24, VFW, Rotary Club, and Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 151.

He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, giving to the community, spending time at his cabin, and loved his church.

Survivors include two sons; Brian Kaumo and wife Donna Little-Kaumo of Green River, Wyoming, Chris Kaumo and wife Laura O’Neill-Kaumo of Washington D.C., one brother; Dennis Kaumo and wife Candi of Placentia, California, two grandchildren; Heather Chvala and husband Mike of New Hampshire, David Curd and wife Teresa of Virginia, six great-grandchildren; Kaylee, Brooklyn, Michael, Stephen, James, and Kateryna.

Mr. Kaumo was preceded in death by his parents and wife Mary Joe Kaumo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 10:00 A.M., Tuesday, January 8, 2019, at Saints Cyril and Methodius Catholic Church, 633 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs, Wyoming. A Vigil Service with Rosary will be conducted at 5:30 P.M., Monday, January 7, 2019, at the church.

Friends may call at the church on Monday one hour prior to the Rosary and again at the church on Tuesday one hour prior to Mass.

Condolences may be left at www.vasefuneralhomes.com.