Buddy The Police Therapy Dog Brings Comfort To Victims And Officers

GREEN RIVER — Most mornings at the Green River Police Department, Juvenile Detective Martha Holzgrafe barely has time to sit down before her partner, Buddy, makes his rounds.

Buddy, a 5-year-old black English Lab, moseys down the hallways searching for his favorite people. If Police Chief Shaun Sturlaugson isn’t in his office, Buddy will sit outside on the empty chair and wait, tennis ball at the ready. If anyone else is in the office, Buddy will slip under their desk and settle in for the day.

“Most of the time, I’m non-existent,” Holzgrafe said with a chuckle. “Everyone knows me by the dog.”

Buddy is not a narcotics canine or a patrol dog trained to track down suspects. He is a certified law enforcement therapy dog, a role still relatively uncommon in Wyoming, but it is growing nationwide. For Holzgrafe, the program began with a college writing assignment.

Several years ago, while pursuing an associate’s degree at Western Wyoming Community College, Holzgrafe took a technical writing course that required students to draft a formal proposal. At the time she was serving as a school resource officer and began noticing an increase in mental health struggles among children and teens in the community.

Her proposal focused on bringing a therapy dog into law enforcement to better support children experiencing trauma.

“I honestly thought it would stay a paper,” Holzgrafe said, “I didn’t expect to become real.”

Instead, she brought the proposal to the city council. The response to the proposal surprised her. With the support of her chief and the council, the idea moved forward.

Buddy arrived to Holzgrafe in the summer of 2021, at about six months old. He was purchased from breeders in Cody that specializes in service and alert dogs. Unlike traditional police canines that can cost upward of $30,000, Buddy’s adoption and certifications only cost $10,000, making him one of the department’s most affordable yet impactful investments.

“He’s the best investment we’ve ever made,” Sturlaugson said.

Today, he lives with Holzgrafe, comes to work, and responds to calls alongside her. Although the department owns Buddy, Holzgrafe is his handler on and off dut,y and she plans to adopt Buddy when he retires.

Juvenile Detective Matha Holzgrafe and Buddy

As a juvenile detective, Holzgrafe conducts forensic interviews with children who may be victims of abuse or witnesses to traumatic events. The presence of a calm, steady dog can change the tone of those interviews.

Holzgrafe said studies show that touching or even sitting near an animal while discussing trauma can reduce secondary induced trauma, the psychological distress that can resurface while recounting painful experiences. For many children, petting Buddy provides a grounding distraction.

“They have something positive in the room, and they’re not focused on reliving what happened,” she said.

Buddy also assists victims preparing to testify in court, sometimes sitting with them to ease anxiety about facing the perpetrator. Beyond helping victims, Buddy offers support to officers on particularly difficult calls.

Buddy knows the difference between work and play. When his vest goes on, he perks and focuses. When it comes off, he’s just like any other dog that loves playing with tennis balls and has an unfortunate attraction for trash cans. In fact, Holzgrafe joked that Green River may be the only police department in Wyoming with elevated trash cans.

“He’s a big trash can raider, but if we can keep him out of the trash his belly stays fine,” Holzgrafe said while eyeing Buddy sleeping on the floor.

Despite his playful streak, Buddy’s demeanor on duty is calm, steady, and comforting. Buddy’s temperament makes him especially suited for therapy work, Holzgrafe said, with Sturlaugson adding he’s the best dog in the world for the job.

Holzgrafe said Buddy will continue working as long as a veterinarian determines he is healthy and comfortable. She also sees the program continuing long after Buddy hangs up his vest.

“He’s made such an impact here, it would be hard to image not having one,” Holzgrafe said.

For now, Buddy continues patrolling the department hallways for his favorite officers and unattended trash cans.

In a profession often defined by crisis, Buddy’s wagging tail and soft nudges of reassurance help those who need it most.