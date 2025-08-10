Budget Update Planned for Monday Rock Springs School Board Meeting

ROCK SPRINGS — The Sweetwater County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees will receive an update about the district’s budget during the board’s August meeting Monday.

Matthew Gonzales, the district’s chief financial officer, will present a budget update that addresses some previously asked questions about the budget, as well as explains the funding model used by school districts in Wyoming. Presentations from the district’s transportation director and its human resources director are also planned.

The board will take action on proposed K-12 handbook changes proposed for the fast-approaching 2025-2026 school year. The proposed changes can be viewed here.

An executive session is also planned to allow the board to discuss personnel and legal matters.

The board meets at 6 p.m. at the district’s central administration building. The meeting is open to the public and will be streamed on the district’s YouTube channel. A full agenda can be found here.