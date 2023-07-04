VIDEO–Budweiser and Western Wyoming Beverages to Support Wyoming Folds of Honor Scholarship

This summer, Western Wyoming Beverages (WWB) and Budweiser are joining forces with Folds of Honor to support scholarships for the families of disabled and fallen military veterans and first responders in Wyoming.

During the months of July and August Western Wyoming Beverages will donate $0.25 for every case (18pk or larger) of Budweiser sold throughout Western Wyoming.

At participating restaurants and bars throughout Western Wyoming, consumers can also purchase a limited addition Folds of Honor Budweiser or Bud Light aluminum bottle. For each commemorative aluminum bottle sold, Western Wyoming Beverages will donate $0.10 to Folds of Honor.

The funds generated will sponsor a Folds of Honor Scholarship earmarked to benefit a Wyoming family.

Throughout the summer, Budweiser will release limited-edition Budweiser and Bud Light packaging to raise awareness for Folds of Honor and its mission to provide life-changing scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders. With a century-long commitment to supporting the military and honoring those who serve our country, Anheuser-Busch is proud to continue its support of the Folds of Honor as the organization’s longest standing partner. Over the last 13 years, Anheuser-Busch, its brands, and wholesaler partners have donated $21.7 million which has contributed to Folds of Honor’s delivery of 44,000 scholarships since the non-profit’s founding.

For over a decade, Anheuser-Busch has released annual patriotic-themed packaging to support Folds of Honor and, this year, Budweiser and Bud Light will be releasing limited-edition Folds of Honor aluminum bottles, available beginning on Memorial Day. Budweiser and Bud Light’s limited-edition aluminum bottles will feature monochromatic-camo designs in iconic Budweiser red and Bud Light blue, with an interactive QR code so consumers can learn more about the work Folds of Honor is doing. The limited- edition aluminum bottles will be available at participating bars and restaurants throughout Western Wyoming.

Image courtesy of foldsofhonor.org

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States Armed Forces. Beginning in 2022, it expanded its mission to include first responders.

Folds of Honor educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded about 44,000 scholarships totaling about $200 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 41 percent are minorities. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, Texas.

For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship visit FoldsOfHonor.org.

About Western Wyoming Beverages

Western Wyoming Beverages is the distributor of Pepsi, Budweiser, and many other great beverage products in Western Wyoming. The company has been locally owned and operated for over 50 years. Western Wyoming Beverages has long been proud to give back to the communities in which it operates, giving back to the residents and organizations of Sweetwater County, Uinta County, Sublette County, Lincoln County and Teton County through many civic donations, sponsorships, and partnerships.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact

Ryne Grossnickle at (307) 362-6332

or email at Ryne.Grossnickle@wwbev.com.