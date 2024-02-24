Buffalos Defeat Rival Eagles Then Drop Both Games Against Pinedale

BRIDGER VALLEY – The Mountain View Bufflaos had a busy final week of regular season basketball. First, they hosted Lyman for senior night Thursday. Then, they went up to Pindale to face the top-seeded Wranglers.

Against the rival Eagles, the Lady Buffalos came into the game looking to even out the season series after losing to Lyman on the road earlier this year. The game this week was tied at the end of the first quarter 13-13 as well as the end of the half with both teams at 23 points. In the third quarter, the star Juniors, McKinlee Covolo and Addison Hickey, combined to score all 25 of the team’s points that quarter. Covolo scored 16 while Hickey scored nine.

The Lady Buffalos would go on to win 65-33, holding the Eagles to 10 second-half points. Hickey finished the game with 23 points which led all scorers. Covolo was right behind her with 21. For the Lady Eagles, Paige Rose led the team with eight points and BriLee Bradshaw was second with six.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

In the boys’ game, the Mountain View Buffalos completed the season sweep against the Lyman Eagles after losing all games to them last year. They won 52-36. The top scorer for the Buffalos was Will Anderson who finished with 12 points. He was also the scoring leader in the first game between the two earlier this year when he finished with nine points. Carter Bradshaw and Caleb Smith had big games for Lyman. Smith had a game-leading 16 points while Bradshaw as tied with Anderson for second in points this game with 12.

Moving forward into the Pinedale games, the Buffalos dropped both the girls and the boys’ game to the Wranglers and Lady Wranglers, who are both the number one seed in the 3A Southwest.

The girls’ game was a close one with the Lady Buffalos falling 55-51. Covolo finished the night with another 21-point performance as well as adding five blocks. Hickey was second with 10 points and Mylie Micheli had a good game as well with nine points. The Lady Wranglers were led by the top scorer in 3A girls’ basketball Elyn Bowers. She had 24 points which is her season average.

For the boys’ game, the Buffalos found themselves up 22-21 at the half but the Wranglers had a great second half and won the game 63-46. The second-half hero for the Wranglers was Josh Gosar, who is also leading 3A in scoring but for the boys. He finished the game with 26 points, including six three-pointers, after scoring nine in the first half. Buffalos Senior Spencer Erickson had a great fourth quarter for Mountain View. He scored 12 points which included two of his three made three-pointers in the ball game. He finished the game with 15.

Coming Up

The Buffalos and Eagles head up to Thermopolis next week for the 3A West Regional Tournament.