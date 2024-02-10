Buffalos Host Outlaws After Eventful Night Against Lander

MOUNTAIN VIEW – The Mountain View Buffalos host the Rawlins Outlaws Saturday. The girls’ varsity match will tip off at 3 p.m. with boys at 4:30 p.m.

TRN Media will broadcast and livestream the Saturday games. You can listen to the game on 92.1 KFRZ or you can watch our free live HD video stream on The Radio Network’s Facebook page and YouTube at TRN Sports.

Earlier this week, the Buffalos hosted the Lander Valley Tigers. The boys won a close 52-51 overtime game while the girls fell 49-46. This drops the girls to a 2-2 conference record. Overall, they still have a solid 14-3 record. The boys jump up to a similar 2-2 conference record and a 6-10 overall record.

McKinlee Covolo is currently leading all classifications in rebounding with 12.1 per game. She is also eighth in the state in blocks per game with 2.1 per game. First in blocks is Green River’s Addison Demaret with 4.3 blocks per. Offensively, Covolo is ninth in field goal percentage, averaging 6.5 makes on 11.6 attempts per game for 56% shooting. Kallea Pitts is also currently second in the state in three-point percentage with 50% accuracy.

Currently, for the boys, they have no players in the top ten in all-class ratings although they are starting to find a rhythm offensively and have won some tough games against good opponents in the last few weeks. They are currently on a three-game win streak.