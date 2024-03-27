Building Champions: Castillo’s Insight on Western’s Back-To-Back Championships

Coach Art Castillo and assistant coach Bill Hodges celebrating their national championship with their team. SweetwaterNOW photo by Jayson Klepper

ROCK SPRINGS – The Western Wyoming Community College wrestling team secured their second consecutive national championship, marking a historic milestone for the program and the county.

Green River native and Western head coach Art Castillo shared his insights and reflections on this achievement in an exclusive interview with TRN Media’s Al Harris last week.

Coach Castillo expressed his gratitude and excitement about the team’s back-to-back victories. He credited the team’s belief in themselves as the cornerstone of their success.

“We knew it. Yeah, we believed. I think that’s where you start with anything,” he said, emphasizing the importance of self-confidence in achieving their goals.

Reflecting on the team’s journey, Castillo highlighted the challenges they overcame, including injuries and illnesses throughout the season.

“You know, we were ranked number one all year, and that’s a tough thing in and of itself,” he said, underscoring the skills needed to maintain their top position throughout an entire season.

Despite facing sickness towards the end of the season, the team never skipped a beat and kept rolling to their championship run. Castillo commended the team’s resilience and determination.

“That effort is it’s just unheard of,” he said.

The interview delved into the team’s performance at the national tournament, where they clinched victory with 161 points. Iowa Central placed second with 139.5. Castillo praised the team’s collective effort, highlighting standout performances from individual wrestlers, including Cody Phelps, who secured the national championship in his weight class.

Castillo also discussed the team’s recruitment strategy and coaching philosophy, emphasizing the importance of character and coachability in prospective athletes.

“We want guys that say, ‘Hey, I want to be a Mustang,'” he said, highlighting the program’s commitment to personal growth alongside athletic achievement.

Looking ahead to the future, Castillo expressed how he plans to adjust as the new season comes along.

“Every year I learn something so I’m just going to take the little things that we learned along the way,” he said. “Every year we take some things out that maybe didn’t work and we continue to do some of the things that are timeless that have always worked for us. We just got to have a feel we got to have our finger on the pulse for this team because it is a new team and they’re going to have a new identity and we’re going to have to be hyper-aware of all their needs.”

As Western Wyoming Community College celebrates their remarkable achievement, Castillo would like to thank the community for their support.

Thank you to Sweetwater County for all your support. You guys are difference-makers.

Check out the full interview between Harris and Castillo here.