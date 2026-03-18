Building Independent Kids – Free Parent Workshop

Helping Your Child Build Independence in Everyday Tasks

Want to help your child become more independent at home and in daily routines? Join us for a free parent workshop on March 24 at 6 p.m. at Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic, hosted in partnership with the Parents Information Center.

This event will feature pediatric occupational therapist Taryn Scheef, who will share practical, real-life strategies parents can start using immediately at home.

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What parents will learn:

Simple strategies to reduce daily struggles with routines like getting dressed, homework, and transitions.

with routines like getting dressed, homework, and transitions. Tools to help children manage big emotions and build better self-regulation skills.

and build better self-regulation skills. Ways to encourage independence so kids can complete everyday tasks with less frustration and more confidence.

so kids can complete everyday tasks with less frustration and more confidence. How to recognize when a child may benefit from extra support and what resources are available locally.

Date: March 24

Time: 6:00 PM

Location: Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic, 1977 Dewar Dr., Suite J, Rock Springs

✔ Light refreshments provided

✔ Childcare available

This free event is open to families in Rock Springs and throughout Sweetwater County who want practical tools to help their children thrive at home and in everyday life.

For any questions, please contact Alliance Therapy and Chiropractic by visiting our website at atcwy.com or giving us a call at (307) 382-3228.